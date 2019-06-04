Gooding expects fantastic Rainbow Cup Despite lack of funds…

Jason Costelloe

ORGANISER of the Massy Rainbow Cup Jason Gooding is anticipating the 15th edition of the event and is confident that another successful event will be held, despite the dwindling support from sponsors.

Top tri-athletes from around the world including Canada, Jamaica, Barbados and Venezuela will compete against TT athletes in the top triathlon event on local soil at Turtle Beach in Tobago, from 7 am, on Saturday.

Gooding said encouraging sponsors to come on board is challenging.

“We have had our challenges this year because Massy has cut back with sponsorship for this year and have told us that they are going to be out for next year...we are just finding it a challenge to get other sponsors to come on board and to step up to be able to afford it, so we have had to make some cut backs. We are still going to have a fantastic event and it is still going to be well run, because the key things we’ve taken the money that we have and we put that money into the key things to run an event.”

Gooding thanked long-time sponsor Massy for the tremendous support over the years. “We are still very fortunate that Massy still is a sponsor of the event. They have not totally pulled out this year. They gave us enough time to try to source a new sponsor, but unfortunately due to the economic situation we are in people are not willing or unable to support.”

The former top TT tri-athlete is hopeful that people will continue to see the benefit of the Rainbow Cup, which has become a staple on the sporting calender.

“This is a legacy event, this is the 15th year we are doing it. It started off with 45 people and to get to the point where it is 600 people (taking part) and so many spectators and visitors coming to the island. It is an ideal sport tourism event.”

The event is important to TT athletes as the Rainbow Cup is used for Carifta trials and national championships. Gooding said next year’s event will be in doubt if funds are not available by the end of this year. “A lot of people look forward to it. It will be very unfortunate if I can’t get the funding which I need to confirm by December this year.”

Athletes looking for the toughest challenge of the event will compete in the Olympic distance that will see athletes complete a 1.5K swim, a 40K bike and a 10K run. TT athletes Christiane Farah and Jenna Ross, along with Canadian Nina Sieh and Venezuelan Genesis Ruiz will be some of the women competing. Vying for the men’s title will be Jason Costelloe of TT, Jamaican Phillip McCatty and Frenchman Clement Briere.

In the popular sprint triathlon athletes will attempt a 750m, 20K swim and a 5K run.

The distance will feature a number of TT junior athletes such as Troy Llanos, Liam Trepte, Jean-Marc Granderson, Kareem Mason Jnr, Rachel Grosberg, Kirsten St Omer, Kristin Scott and Amy Pounder.

Participants will also aim for titles in the kids distance triathlon which will include the youth 7-9, youth 10-12 and youth 13-15 categories. A 5K run/walk will also be a part of the day’s activities.