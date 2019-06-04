Funeral for former TT footballer on Thursday

Jason Marcano

THE funeral service for former TT footballer Jason Marcano will be held at the Arima Velodrome, at 1 pm, on Thursday.

Marcano died in a vehicular accident on May 29 at 35. It is understood Marcano was on his way to his Arima home, along the Eastern Main Road, when, in the vicinity of Arouca,he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a wall.

Marcano, who leaves to mourn his wife and son, represented TT 12 times between 2007 and 2016.

Locally, where he played as either a winger or a striker,he represented a number of clubs during his career including W Connection, San Juan Jabloteh, St Ann's Rangers and Central FC.

During his time at San Juan Jabloteh, he was the 2005 Pro League MVP (youth) and a member of the club’s successful teams who won the 2008 Pro League and 2010-2011 FA Trophy.

Among those paying tribute to Marcano was his former coach at Jabloteh and Central FC Terry Fenwick and Central FC owner and former national defender Brent Sancho.