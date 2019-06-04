DPP discontinues baby sale case against attorney

PORT of Spain attorney Annabelle Sooklal has been discharged by a Tunapuna magistrate of a charge of arranging an unlawful adoption of a baby.

When the matter came up before Magistrate Adrian Darmanie in the Tunapuna Magistrates Court this morning, the State prosecutor informed the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had filed a notice of discontinuance in Sooklal’s matter.

She was then formally discharged by Darmanie.

Sooklal and four others had been separately charged in December, for breaching section 9:2 of the Adoption Act of 2000 by taking part in the arrangement of the adoption of the baby sometime between July 31 and September 30, 2018, although they were not members of the Children Authority, the only agency authorised to make arrangements for the adoption of children.

The case against the other four, which includes a couple, a Spanish teacher and another attorney still continues.

Sooklal was represented by Senior Counsel Pamela Elder.