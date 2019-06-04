CSL Cancer Awareness Day 2019

Koriella Espinoza,centre, is all smiles during the Central Super League (CSL) special edition of the Cancer Awareness Day 2019 which was held at the Pierre Road Grounds, Charlieville, on Saturday.

HUNDREDS of spectators were thoroughly entertained by the festivities and more importantly the two nerve-wracking North/South matches organised by the Central Super League (CSL) on their special edition of the Cancer Awareness Day 2019 which was held at the Pierre Road Grounds, Charlieville, on Saturday.

The AVIDAN Properties Limited sponsored event saw the two North teams claiming victories in the Women’s T10 match and Men’s T20. But, the real winners of the day belonged to the kids of the Korie’s Kids Foundation who had fun-filled day and received sponsorship of $10,000 from AVIDAN and $5,000 from CSL committee.

Koriella Espinoza, who is the founder of the Korie’s Kids Foundation, explained the long-standing work her organisation has been doing. She said, “The foundation was started in 2005 because my sister was diagnosed and died of cancer and my mom the following year. That was the motivation to start the foundation, so we can help children who were diagnosed with cancer to make their dreams a reality whatever it maybe.”

Espinoza continued, “The Foundation creates libraries at all the cancer hospitals or places that give chemotherapy so patients have something to read. Right now, we have five libraries so the next project for us is to expand the library project by putting more libraries at different locations.” Espinoza, who also visits patients regularly in hospitals as well as teaches at her home, has had her personal challenges with colon cancer in the past but is cleared now as she continues to inspire the 35 kids of the foundation and others. On the pitch, in the women’s match, South batted first and posted a total of 79/4 from their allotted ten overs. Leandra Ramdeen top scored with 21 from 17 balls (two boundaries) followed by Shania Abdool and Shenelle Lord, who both contributed 20 runs inclusive of three boundaries. Felicia Walters, Kdjazz Mitchell and Shania Kistow grabbed a wicket each. North reached their target of 80 runs after surviving a spectacular tenth over from South’s Samantha Bissoon. The experienced Bissoon captured two wickets and almost defended the two runs needed in the last over. North needed one run off the last ball,but she unfortunately bowled a wide giving victory to the Northerners by three wickets. Walters was adjudged the player of the match with a crucial knock of 35 from 25 balls (4 fours). She was assisted by her captain Leann Kirby, who added 17 from 12 balls (2 fours, 1 six) while Mikaela Jodhan chipped in with 14 runs. Bissoon ended with figures of 2/2 and Kamara Ragoobar 2/16.

In the men’s match, North who were without Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre and Lendl Simmons batted first and totalled a score of 155 all out from 19.2 overs. The eventual player of the match, Tion Webster top-scored with 33 from 20 balls (5 fours, 1 six), Joshua De Silva added 23 runs while Sunil Narine chipped in with 19 runs. The main destroyer for South was leg-spinner Imran Khan who bagged 4/20 and fellow spinners Kavesh Kantasingh and Mark Deyal took two wickets apiece.

Chasing 156 for victory, the Southerners started briskly but stumbled in the last few overs to lose by 10 runs ending on 145/4 from their 20 overs. Kjorn Ottley scored the lone half- century of the match with 67 from 50 balls (9 fours, 1 six) while Jason Mohammed contributed 36 from 30 balls. Terrance Hinds captured 2/28, Narine and Rayad Emrit claimed a wicket each.

Spectators were treated to free bouncy castles, face painting, Powerade, ice cream and popcorn. Other sponsors for the day`s activities were Jolly Rogers Liquor Mart and Daisy’s Exclusive