Corporal punishment, verbal abuse at Cyril Ross Nursery

AN investigation into abuse at Cyril Ross Nursery (CRN) has found instances of corporal punishment and one instance of verbal abuse, reported Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy.

She was responding to a question in the Senate Tuesday.

She said, in July 2018, the Children's Authority received allegations concerning the abuse of children at the CRN which cares for children living with HIV. She said the nursery was a NGO managed by the St Vincent de Paul Society and received a monthly payment for the care and protection of each child resident and Government also supported the payment for water and electricity bills as it did for all community residences.

Webster-Roy said the authority's licensing and monitoring department started its investigation on August 8, 2018, and its most recent visit to the home was on December 13, 2018. She said investigations revealed that several allegations were not substantiated including: residents not receiving adequate meals at the stipulated times; records not maintained for donations received; residents were engaging in sexual activities; and visitors were allowed to stay overnight.

Webster-Roy added, "However, the investigation did reveal that there were instances where corporal punishment was being used by some caregivers on the younger residents and there was a case of verbal abuse by a caregiver.

"The investigation noted that the use of corporal punishment and verbal abuse by caregivers are not acceptable at the CRN and do not form part of their their standard of care for the children."

She said the CRN used a disciplinary mechanism to address the errant staff.

The investigation also identified two of its residents using cigarettes and the CRN was working with the children to address what appeared to be a nicotine addiction.