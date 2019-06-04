CDAP pharmacy at Couva Hospital

FILE PHOTO

PART of the Couva Adult and Children's Hospital will be used as a dedicated Chronic Disease Assistance Programme (CDAP) pharmacy and research centre. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh disclosed this yesterday at a news conference at the ministry's office on Park Street, Port of Spain. After indicating that phase one of the hospital's commissioning will take place next month, Deyalsingh said a CDAP pharmacy will be located there. "That is the part (of the hospital) where the public can walk in."

He explained that this facility will not only be dedicated to dispensing CDAP drugs to the public. Deyalsingh said it will also provide proper counselling to CDAP patients on the use of their prescribed medication and conduct research on people's attitudes towards taking their medication. He indicated the public would be shocked to learn the number of people admitted to the accident and emergency departments of public hospitals for not taking their medication.

Deyalsingh said this was particularly alarming with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension. He added it is a fact that NCDs are a global issue which "threatens to bankrupt health systems." Deyalsingh reiterated that Couva is a tertiary referral hospital and certain diagnostic procedures such as CT scans will be done there. He explained this will avoid millions of dollars being paid to the private health sector. Deyalsingh also said the hospital will be a centre of excellence to train the next generation of health care professionals.

Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) director Dr James Hospedales said CARPHA's 64th annual health research conference will take place in TT from June 20 to 22. Hospedales said the conference was last held in TT, ten years ago. Approximately 300 to 400 health care professionals are expected to attend the conference.