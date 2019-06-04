Brutal murder of wise doctor

THE EDITOR: The brutal murder of 75-year-old Dr Vin Sein Chiang sent shock waves throughout the country and all law-abiding citizens are hopeful that the brutal murderers will be apprehended and brought to justice.

I trembled with fear when I read that Chiang had written an article on “Health and happiness after retirement” because I myself am now in retirement mode and I hope to enjoy health and happiness after retirement.

It is ironic that Chiang in his article motivated retirees to relax and unwind and bask in the golden glow of their years after a lifetime of dedication and continuous toil and tears: he was brutally murdered by animal/beasts who parade in human forms.

Chiang encouraged retirees to enjoy the fruits of their endless labour from their “most productive years” so as to live a healthy, active and stress free retirement.

How sad this wise man’s life was snuffed out by people without spiritual and moral values: they insist on not working honestly for their material comforts but killing others to sustain their wicked and evil lives.

Cry my beloved country. We have lost the soul of this nation to the criminals amongst us and every effort must be made by all the decent and law-abiding citizens to assist the powers that be to restore law and order and good governance to this beloved republic where we sing that every creed and race find an equal place and God bless our nation.

ISRAEL B RAJAH-KHAN SC

via e-mail