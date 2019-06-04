AG: Cases so long child sex offence victims now adults

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi. Photo by Angelo M. Marcelle

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi described TT's efforts to deal with sexual offences before the Courts as an exercise of insanity. He also observed that because some cases have been outstanding for 14 years some child victims were now adults.

The AG made the comments while piloting The Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill in the Senate.

He said in the magistracy there are 44,183 cases outstanding and out of that 11,210 summary matters

"So we have 32,973 pending indictable matters at the magistrates court."

Al-Rawi said because of the "preliminary enquiry dance" there are 2,883 sexual offences matters outstanding from the 32,973. He said of the 2,883 there are: three matters over 14 years in age; one between 13-14; five between 12-13; six between 11-12 years; seventeen over ten years to 11 years; ten between nine to ten years; eight between eight to nine; 153 over seven years; 205 over six years; and 294 over five years.

"Thousands of matters in the sexual offences arena where a witness, an accused and the entire marching band have to appear in the Magistrates Court for over five years from the laying of the charge."

He explained because there is no statutory limit a rape may have occurred four years prior to the laying of a charge.

"And we see...in the sexual offences arena child victims who are now adults, mothers, wives et cetera traipsing into our courts for five, seven, ten, 12, 14 years, year on year for a magistrate to decide whether that matter should go to the High Court to be tried. In other words it makes a mockery of justice for the average citizen."

He added: "As we look at the sexual offences arena alone the statistical information from TT shows that we are engaged in the exercise of insanity."

Al-Rawi also pointed out that there is a cost that taxpayers have to fund and it was an average of TT $25,000 per person per month for someone incarcerated in Remand. He said for the 1,000 people on Remand for murder which is non-bailable and that has to be multiplied by $25,000 for 14-16 years "takes us into the realm of billions of dollars of taxpayers' expenditure."

He said with the bill the country and the systems that have been put in place the country is ready to abolish preliminary enquiries.