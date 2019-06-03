V’zuelan on registration: ‘Tell Rowley I love you’

Dolores Barrios sells empanadas outside the Queen Park Oval during day four of Government's registration of Venezuelans. Photo by Kerwin Pierre.

AS hundreds of Venezuelans participated in day four of the registration process one Venezuelan, residing in TT, expressed her thanks to the Prime Minister and the Government.

"Tell Rowley, 'I love you'," was the message from Dolores Barrios, 39, from Táchira, a state in western Venezuela, spoke with Newsday on Monday while selling empanadas outside the White Street entrance of the Queen's Park Oval, Tragarete Road.

Barrios, who is married to a Trinidadian and has been living here for two years, said about 300 Venezuelans were outside the Oval since 2am. She said she was thankful Government had initiated the registration process.

"Thank you Trinidad from the people of Venezuela. God bless your country." She said Venezuelans are working hard for the people of TT and they need the opportunity to assist their families. "Venezuela have a lot of problems."

Barrios also supported the position that any Venezuelan found committing a crime should be jailed and deported.

"Once you bad from Venezuela go (to) jail."

The process began promptly at 7am and one of the first in line was 34-year-old Gregoria Teresa Ramirez Marquez; she had arrived an hour earlier. She emerged with her Migrant Registration Acknowledgement Receipt two hours later. She did not speak much English but told the media the process was easy and she was happy to receive the receipt. A man who was with her said she was a very good cook.