Venezuelan registration day four

File photo: Venezuelans sit on the side of the road at Duncan Village, San Fernando after registering at Achievors Banquet Hall. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

As the registration of Venezuelan migrants entered its fourth day at Achievors Banquet Hall, Duncan Village San Fernando today, there did not seem to be any decrease in the number of people waiting to be processed at the southern registration centre.

Under uncertain weather conditions, which fluctuated between sunshine to sheets of light drizzles of rain, the Venezuelans chatted among themselves as they waited under two tents set up at the top of the driveway leading to the registration hall.One migrant, Francisco Carrillo, 32, together with his mother Mireya De Carillo, 66, and his little daughter, said he came to the site on 11pm on Sunday night to “hold places” for his family.

When Newsday caught up to the family they had just exited the centre. Carrillo, who spoke English haltingly, said the exercise had proceeded smoothly and was optimistic that the entire family would be approved and receive registration cards. However, one migrant Myra Urbina, who returned to the centre today as she was unable to complete the process on Sunday, said there was a significant amount of garbage which the migrants picked up as they did not want “Trinis” to think that they are a “nasty people.”

“I no want nobody, the Trinis think the Spanish people is stinky, dirty, so I think the authorities is bring the garbage bags and the Spanish help and collect (the garbage).”She said the process at the San Fernando centre today is “very fast”, unlike what occurred at the Port of Spain centre which witnessed a large number of migrants.

“I think it is good but yesterday I went by Port of Spain and 11, its closed, plenty people yesterday, was too many people and yesterday the process finish about 9 in the night. Today is very fast, everything good.”

Registration began at three centres last Friday and ends on June 14.