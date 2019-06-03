St Louis’ widow slams Association’s ‘tributes’

TT’s Dexter St Louis (right) and stepdaughter Rheann Chung.

JEROMAINE St Louis, widow of TT table-tennis great Dexter St Louis, has slammed the TT Table Tennis Association (TTTTA) after a memorial service was held on Wednesday and tributes were paid “with the involvement and/or co-orperation of the TTTTA”.

In a media release issued yesterday by St Louis’ lawyer Matthew Gayle, his widow mentioned the lack of support he received from the local governing body. She stressed that the court matter involving St Louis and his stepdaughter Rheann Chung, against the TTTTA, will continue in November “in accordance with Dexter’s wishes.”

Last year, both St Louis and Chung filed a matter against the TTTTA for unfair selection practices, after they were both denied spots in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, which took place in the Gold Coast, Australia.

The 51-year-old St Louis, a five-time Caribbean men’s singles champion and two-time Olympian, died on May 16 after a brief illness. His funeral took place on Wednesday in Bordeaux, France, where he lived for nearly three decades.

Also on Wednesday, a memorial was held at the Mt Pisgah Spiritual Baptist Church, John Street, Chaguanas.

The media release ended, “For the avoidance of any doubt, Mrs St Louis would like to officially state that she did not authorise, approve or endorse any memorial for her husband, including the one said to have taken place on the same day as his funeral. She would also like to clearly state that she does not want any indulgences or ‘honours’ from the TTTTA nor any body concerning table tennis in TT.”