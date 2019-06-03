SOS tame Pythons in East Zone basketball

Ahkeel ”Smally” Boyd of SOS releases a high arcing shot over Kendal Gill of Success Village Pythons.

THE STORIES of Success (SOS) Basketball Academy got their season off to a perfect start with an 80-58 win over the Success Village Pythons in the first game of the East Zone Basketball Commission 2019 Championships’ Men’s Division on Thursday.

As the more aggressive team, SOS took charge of proceedings through a barrage of three-pointers early in the game.

Dexter Bridgewater (10 points) tried to keep things close for Pythons, but SOS secured victory with assured performances from Ahkeel “Smally” Boyd (25 points), Ahkeem “Fato” Boyd (20 points with four threes), and Kern George (13 points with three threes).

SOS also enjoyed an energy advantage on the night, with an expectant crowd lifting the home team at the Maloney Indoor Sport Arena.

Those in attendance enjoyed the on court action thoroughly, and fans were brought to their feet when Maloney’s very own Ahkeel Boyd broke up a Pythons’ attack with a well-timed interception, then drove to the basket and elevated high above the rim to slam home over the contesting Kendal Gill.

In an earlier fixture on Thursday, Team One Love suffered a humbling 75-24 defeat at the hands of Top Achievers Sparks in the women’s exhibition match.

The Texas-based Under-17 team’s chemistry and effortless execution of plays proved too much for the local representative team to handle, but offered the local women great insight to what is required to compete at the next level.

New Age Lions met Sangre Grande Young Stars in Boys Under-20 action in game two, with New Age earning a 53-36 win over their Sangre Grande counterparts.

In the Masters Division, Sangre Grande All Stars fell to an 82-49 defeat to Valencia Heat.

Games in the 2019 Championships will resume this weekend – matchups to be released soon via the Commission’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter profiles.