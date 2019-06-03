New power proposed for CoP

File photo: Police Commissioner Gary Griffith at the weekly press briefing at Police Admin Building in Port of Spain.

THE Commissioner of Police will have the power to authorise people other than police officers to take custody of seized items for safekeeping. The contents of computers and electronic devices can be searched under a search warrant which can be executed on Saturdays, Sundays or public holidays. These are two proposals to amend the power to issue search warrants, which form part of the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) (Amendment) Bill 2018.

The bill is scheduled to be debated in the Senate today, when it sits from 1.30 pm at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre. The bill also proposes that photographs of seized items taken by a police photographer in the presence of a justice of the peace would be admissible in evidence.

Provision will be made for items which are no longer needed as evidence in criminal proceedings to be returned to their owners. This would be done whether or not criminal proceedings have been determined.

A police constable who executes a search warrant will be required under the legislation to file a report in the High Court which describes the seized items. A copy of this report must be provided to the owner or occupier of the place that was searched or the person from whom the item was taken.

This bill was passed in the House of Representatives on January 11 without amendments. The Senate passed the bill with amendments on January 30. The House approved the Senate's amendments on February 1. The bill was assented on February 19.