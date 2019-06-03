Mother, son in court for murder

A self-employed mother and her son appeared before a Scarborough magistrate on Monday charged with the murder of a 25-year-old man.

Shelly-Ann Douglas, 46, and Rondel Douglas, 20, of Signal Hill, Tobago, were before senior magistrate Indrani Cedeno. The woman told Cedeno she expects to have an attorney represent her and her son at the next hearing.

Ankel Thomas, a 25-year-old father of one from Lambeau, was left at the Scarborough hospital’s Accident and Emergency department by an unknown person, with stab wounds to the chest on August 22, 2018. He died while undergoing emergency surgery.

Douglas and her son were remanded into custody and the matter was adjourned to July 1.

In another matter, 24-year-old salesman Shaquille Joefield was charged for possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking. He pleaded not guilty.

Joefield, of Bon Accord, was arrested at the Scarborough port last Wednesday evening after police seized 23 kilos of marijuana inside his car. Twenty-one packets were seized and Newsday was told the marijuana has an estimated street value of $300,000.

Joefield was granted $500,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to July 1.

Also appearing before the court were Kerlon King, 28, and Mario Headley of Graig Hall, charged with four counts of uttering forged documents.

On May 27, the men went to Bamboo Patch Bar at Windward main road in Roxborough where they attempted to use four chits amounting to $3,140.

The manager of the bar became suspicious and, while checking the chits, discovered they were counterfeit. They are expected to return to court on July 1.