Missing autistic man back home

NICHOLAS Williams, a 27-year-old autistic man who went missing on Thursday, has returned to his home at Monkey Town in Barrackpore.

"He made his way back home at 5.45 pm yesterday (Saturday). Nicholas vomited about seven times so far. I gave him some hot tea and hot soup because I feel he had not been eating. His stomach is settling and he is no longer vomiting. Nicholas is not saying where he went or what happened. He is refusing to talk," worried mother Helen Gooptar told Newsday.

Williams is an outpatient of the Psychiatric Ward of the San Fernando General Hospital. He sleeps in a shack next to his mother's home, but she takes care of him.

Gooptar, the mother of six, said at about 8.30 am on Thursday, she saw him walking behind his home, as he usually does, and paid no mind. He was wearing a pair of black boxer shorts and a pair of black slippers. Gooptar said after doing chores, she went to sleep. At about 3 pm she awoke and she discovered him missing.

Gooptar said: "He was still bareback, wearing boxers and a pair of slippers when he walked inthe house. Nicholas has no marks on his skin. We are taking him to the hospital today (yesterday) for a checkup. He hardly speaks and I am glad he is here."

"A man came and told the family that people had seen him walking up and down Lall Beharry Trace. I asked Nicholas if it was true and he is not answering."

Williams has gone missing twice before, she said. Last December, he was gone for four days. Gooptar he returned home on his own and up to now, the family does not know where he was. The mother said he just blanks off when she asked about it.