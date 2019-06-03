Mango Melee for all

Keisha Boyce makes a tasty mango pholourie at the Mango Melee festival yesterday at Eddie Hart grounds in Tacarigua.

Mango Melee. It is all about mango, which is currently in season in all its sweet, juicy glory. Mango Melee is managed by the Roudett family and this is its second year promoting this versatile fruit, giving other entrepreneurs a chance to showcase their talents in putting this succulent fruit to many uses.

Yesterday’s gloomy weather did not keep the crowds away as scores of visitors showed up at the Eddie Hart Recreation Ground, Tacarigua, to sample the many fares available.

Mango was used in almost every way possible, from the very familiar sweet sauce and chutney to the unlikely combination of coconut jelly and mango chow by the “chow man” Allister Alexander.

There were countless jars of jams, jellies, hot sauces, breads, cakes, fudge, ice-cream, cheese cakes, pastelle with mango sauce and sno-cones. However, it was the phoulorie tent that held the longest longest lines

But, there were no complaints as many were anxious to taste the mango phoulourie made piping hot by the Carib girls. They were served with either an amchar-type chutney or a green grated chutney. Pastelles were served with a mango relish and pizzas were garnished wit the ripe fruit.

There was also fun to be had with the “best sucker”. Visitors were asked to take part in a mango-sucking race where they were told they had 90 seconds to “suck their mangoes clean.” Andre Crichlow won that competition after he devoured a Bombay and a Julie mango.

Organiser and manager of the event Madonna Roudett said Mango Melee has been a growing success which she hoped to see expand over the years.

Her daughter Anaya said it was hoped that Mango Melee would bring more families together with events such as this one. She said mango was chosen as their theme because it was the best known fruit in TT.

“Today it is all about mango. Eighty per cent of people’s products here are mango. I was born in the United States and I hate imported mangoes. It just does not taste the same. With our mangoes you get to pick it off the tree and just bite into it. That is the true flavour.”