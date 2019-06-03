Lift upTTT instead

THE EDITOR: This is in response to a letter on Monday, entitled “Why punish Rishi, TTT?”

Public apology for mistakes made in public is a sign of good governance. For companies in TT, sweeping issues under the carpet is the norm. For TTT, the approach adopted represents a hallmark of transparency.

The notion of “public humiliation” is the unfortunate perception of the author of the letter.

It is important however to take note of the contribution of TTT in its less than ten months’ resurrection. Seriously, compare TTT’s programming with that of other channels. See the visionary pursuit of an enlightened management led by Lisa Wickham. Snatch your history. Understand the culture of two major ethnic groups in the country.

Which station would provide a better understanding of TT to the interested foreigner or even local resident, the ordinary citizen?

To the author of the letter, I advise that we lift up our institutions, especially those that are performing well like TTT.

ROBERT A ROBINSON, Port of Spain