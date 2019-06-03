Joint funeral for couple who drowned together

CLIF Sherwin Walker, and his girlfriend, Liloutee "Cindy" Bhagwandeen who drowned in Blanchisseuse on Thursday last week, are expected to have a joint service on Thursday.

Even while the venue and time are still being arranged, Walker’s relatives told Newsday that he would be buried, while his girlfriend is expected to be cremated.

Walker’s mother, Deborah, told Newsday the couple were like “Bim and Bam” because they were so close.

She recalled the first time Walker introduced Bhagwandeen to her.

“When he brought her to me the first time he sat her down and told her I don’t take stupidness from anyone, and said if he did anything wrong she could feel free to tell me. He said I don’t take sides, so if anyone of them does something wrong, I would pull up on them.”

The mother described Walker as a jolly person, and added that Bhagwandeen was also very loving and kind.

“He wasn’t a bad person. He was a loving person who liked to ‘mamaguy’ everyone. He wasn’t a perfect kid but he was mine.”

She said he was the fourth child of seven.

Walker and Bhagwandeen went to a beach lime on Indian Arrival Day.

At about 1.45 pm Bhagwandeen got into difficulties while bathing. Walker swam to her assistance, but they both were pulled under. People pulled them out of the water but were unable to resuscitate them.