Jamaican escapes custody

POLICE are on the hunt for a 29-year-old Jamaican man after he reportedly escaped from Immigration officers at the Piarco International Airport early on Saturday morning.

Police said O’Shane Bailey, was prevented from entering the country just after midnight on Friday and was detained by Immigration authorities at the airport, when he somehow “slipped away.” According a picture of his passport, Bailey’s last known occupation was a music engineer.