HDC, CoP discuss security measures Eviction of illegal occupants

The office of the Housing Development Corporation, South Quay, Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Housing Development Corporation (HDC) says it has been assured by the police service of the latter's continued for its exercises and initiatives, particularly the eviction of illegal occupants of HDC houses and apartments.

This commitment follows a meeting over the weekend following a meeting between HDC managing director Brent Lyons and Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith.

This meeting was held at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain and was also attended by the HDC’s divisional manager for estate management Larry McDonald and manager for security Stirling Hackshaw.

Illegal occupants are defined as individuals who have entered HDC properties without authorisation. In some cases, these individuals move into housing units that are being repaired or have already been allocated.

Illegal occupants pose a challenge to the corporation because they deprive legitimate individuals/families, of an opportunity to access housing.

At times, some of these illegal occupants have also engaged in other forms of criminal activities which negatively affect the community. To execute an eviction exercise, the HDC often requires the participation and support of the TTPS and/or the Defence Force.

Over the last few months, the TTPS has provided the requisite security support for eviction exercises which were held in Maloney Gardens, Nelson Street, Clifton Tower and Rio Claro.

In commenting on the meeting, Lyons said he was pleased with the outcome and looked forward to continuing this mutually rewarding relationship with the police.

He stated “of utmost importance to me is the reduction in the number of illegal occupants in our communities, therefore I am happy with the commitment given by the Commissioner of Police that the TTPS will continue to support us in our eviction efforts.”

The HDC team and the Commissioner of Police also discussed the HDC’s support for the upcoming Commissioner’s Cup which will target residents in a number of HDC communities such as Greenvale Park and Maloney Gardens.

It is expected that these sporting activities will foster positive relations among residents and promote greater community spirit in housing communities.