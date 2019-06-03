Griffith slams MATT’s statement on Devant

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith has described as “unfortunate” a statement issued on Monday by Media Association (MATT) president Dr Sheila Rampersad on behalf of the association in relation to the seizure, by police, of a cellphone from former minister Devant Maharaj.

Griffith said the association’s hierarchy “seems more concerned with protecting sources rather than protecting thousands of people; in this case children, teachers and parents whose safety could have been at risk when someone sent bomb threats to five secondary schools across Trinidad on May 24.”

Acknowledging that MATT’s purpose is to speak on behalf of journalists, Griffith accused Rampersad of taking up the fight on behalf of Maharaj who is neither a journalist or a reporter.

“No one can appoint themselves as a journalist just because they blog on social media.”

In the statement, Rampersad is called upon to say what is her affiliation or interest for speaking on Maharaj’s behalf.

“Given that Maharaj is not a journalist/reporter, on what grounds did the MATT president then send the release? Whose interest is she really seeking with the statement?”

Griffith said Rampersad needs to say where she feels the line should be drawn. Rampersad, Griffith said, seems to be speaking for herself since he is sure all right-thinking journalist will agree that when it comes to possible threats and acts of terrorism, the issue of protection of sources would not arise.

The police service, he said, “is duty bound to protect the lives of all.” He said instead of criticising the police, “MATT should have been more responsible and work with the (police) to discourage actions that may warrant an investigation under the Terrorism Act.”

He said while MATT seems to be focused on protecting sources, his focus is on protecting lives.