Grande shooting victim dies at hospital

JAMESON Williams, a 46-year-old man who was shot on May 6 on Quash Trace Extension, Sangre Grande died as a result of his wounds at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

According to reports Williams was driving his silver Toyota wagon out of his home in Quash Trace, when he was confronted by two men and shot.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre today.