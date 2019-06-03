Flagstaff houses for sale

Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald

THE Public Administration Ministry is inviting bids for the purchase of 21 housing units at Flagstaff Hill in St James. The ministry extended this invitation to citizens through a public notice which was posted on Twitter. In the notice, the ministry said it was inviting bids to buy these units "as is." The units are defined in the notice as "Flagstaff units" , located at Flagstaff Hill, Long Circular Road, St James.

A leasehold interest of 99 years is being offered for each unit. A leasehold interest is defined as a temporary right to occupy land or property. Last August, Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald said the ministry was reviewing several residential properties owned by the State. Explaining there are several state-owned residences which various public office-holders have occupied at various times, McDonald said a review of these properties has not been done for the last 20 years.

She said the review indicated so far there are people who are still living in some of these houses, long after they demitted office, and the issue straddles several administrations.

Once this exercise is complete, McDonald said, a report will be submitted to Cabinet for its deliberation and decision.