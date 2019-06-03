Father of slain security guard: ‘He was lured to his death’

File photo

The father of Marcus Lynch, the 24-year-old Belmont man who was shot dead on George Street on Sunday night said he believed his son was lured to his death.

Abraham Lynch, told Newsday yesterday while awaiting the results of an autopsy, that his son was walking with someone else on the street shortly after finishing his job as a security officer.

“I say like they lure him on that side,” the father said.

Newsday was told Lynch had just finishing working at a gas station and was walking along with another person on George Street when he was shot several times.

Lynch’s father described him as a “nice fellah.”

“He was a very nice person. He has no record and I have never seen him smoke, although he would take a drink every now and again,” the elder Lynch said.

In another incident a 19-year man identified as Brandon La Borde, was killed at Green Street Tunapuna on Sunday afternoon.

Reports indicate at about 3 pm residents heard gunshots and when they checked they found La Borde wounded. Residents called for police and emergency services but La Borde died.

Relatives yesterday declined to comment on his death.

The murder toll for the year now stands at 211.