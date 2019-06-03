DPP was wrong, three freed of murder

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain

A DECADE after they were charged for three murders, three Diego Martin men were this afternoon freed by a High Court judge after another judge quashed the murder indictments against them.

The freedom of Chris Durham, Ian Sandy and Deon Calliste, came after Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams, this morning in the San Fernando High Court, held that the failure of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to “forthwith discontinue” the prosecution against them was “unreasonable, improper and unfair.”

She quashed the indictments against the three for the murders of Mentie Murai, Mubarak Z. Calder and Kevon St. Louis which were alleged to have occurred on April 21, 2009. They were later ordered freed by Justice Devan Rampersad in the Port of Spain High Court where they were on trial.

As they thanked their attorneys Gerald Ramdeen – who argued the civil case for them – and their defence attorneys Wayne Sturge, Mario Merritt, Hasine Shaikh, Alexia Romero, Karunaa Bisramsingh, and Danielle Rampersad, they had a message for the public: “Please don’t feel everything allyuh hear about men charged for this and that is true.”

Calliste said there were many other men in prison facing a similar situation of being wrongfully charged for crimes they did not commit.

“Today is my victory. They can’t hold me any longer. Is freedom,” he said and his message to his former inmates who are on remand, “Allyuh time coming soon. Continue to pray and continue to fast and pay allyuh attorneys.”

Ramdeen said the men’s freedom was significant as it was the first time in the Commonwealth that the prosecutorial discretion of the DPP was found to be “unfair and unreasonable” by a High Court.

“This is a serious matter,” he said.