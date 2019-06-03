D’Abadie family leaves guns home while in New York

ARIMA police are advising legal gun owners to lodge their weapons at the nearest police station if they intend to leave the country. This after six guns were found at a house on Saturday night.

Police said they received reports at around 9 pm that a man was seen playing with a pistol at a house in D’Abadie. When they went to the house, they searched it and found two shotguns and four pistols.

When questioned, the 21-year-old man said his father, brother, mother and uncle were all holders of firearms users licences and the weapons belonged to them, but he said they were in New York for a funeral and left the weapons under his care.

The man told police that his father and uncle were owners of a pistol and shotgun each, while his brother and mother were owners of two pistols.

Police called the relatives where they were staying in New York to verify the information. The relatives sent pictures of their licences and booklets for proof of ownership.

One relative came to collect the shotgun and a pistol, while the relatives were told that they would be returning to Trinidad yesterday. No one was arrested.