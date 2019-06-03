N Touch
Monday 3 June 2019
Cop’s family robbed in Freeport home invasion

POLICE are investigating a robbery at the home of a police officer assigned to the Central Division CID, in which $60,000 in jewellery and 3,600 in cash were stolen.

Police said at around 10 am yesterday, four gunmen stormed the Freeport house and ordered a 56-year-old woman and her daughter to hand over valuables.

After getting the money and the jewellery, the bandits got into a vehicle parked nearby which then sped off.

No arrest has been made and investigations are ongoing.

News