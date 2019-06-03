Chamber holds renewable energy conference

THE ENERGY Chamber will host the Energy Efficiency and Renewables Conference 2019 at the Hilton Trinidad from June 10 to 11. Amongst the speakers scheduled to address the two-day conference are Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte, Energy Minister Franklin Khan and BPTT regional president Claire Fitzpatrick.

The theme of this year's conference is Industry Collaboration for a Low Carbon Future. In a release on its website, the chamber explained the theme is intended to highlight opportunities for the energy sector to collaborate to find mutually beneficial ways to improve efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The conference will also feature a trade show which is intended for companies to showcase their capabilities in renewable energy, energy efficiency and environmental services.