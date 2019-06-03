Berger Paints ceases operations in TT

Berger Paints logo

BERGER Paints Trinidad (BPTL) has ceased operations in TT. The announcement was made in statement issued by the Ansa McAl Group, the company's majority owner. The statement said BPTL and its recognised majority trade union, the National Union of Government and Federated Workers Union, signed a memorandum of agreement on May 31 on the cessation of operations of BTPL.

Ansa McAl said while BPTL will stop its manufacturing operations in TT, product availability in the market will not be affected. The group said BPTL has been "in a loss-making position for several years." The decision, Ansa McAl continued, means that the paint business will now be distributed by Ansa Coatings Ltd. The group also said the decision will put the paint business in a better position to build efficiencies and becomes more competitive in the local and export markets.

Ansa McAl said there will be no compromise to the brand's quality statements. The group said BPTL will be making a lump sum payment to each employee to minimise the impact of this decision. Ansa McAl said the company knows the decision will have a significant impact on its employees. The group said 60 workers have been affected by this decision.

The group is also offering counselling and financial advice to BPTL employees.