V'zuelans fear deportation Whatsapp group urge immigrants to register

Andreina Briceno-Brown, second from left, helps a Venezuelan to access information online about registering at La Casita House, Arima. Photo courtesy Andreina Briceno-Brown

There is fear of deportation, and even job loss, among some Venezuelans about coming forward to register in Government's two-week drive to record the numbers of those who have fled to TT from their political and economic crisis-stricken South American homeland.

This is the view of a Venezuelan activist, a resident of TT, who is a member of a local group which has set up a pre-registration office to help immigrants register during the amnesty. Venetrini is a Whatsapp group created for the exchange of information among Venezuelan immigrants in Trinidad.

The registration process for Venezuelan immigrants started last Friday with hundreds lining up at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain and Achievors Banquet Hall in San Fernando. The exercise continued over the weekend and continues this week, except on Wednesday – the Eid holiday.

Andreina Briceno-Brown, a Venezuelan who has been living legally in Trinidad for several years, has set up an office at La Casita House, Pro-Queen Street in Arima. She estimates that there are more than 700 Venezuelan immigrants living in Arima.

"There is much miscommunication and many of the Venezuelans are not sure what to do. Today (Friday) many of the refugees were turned back because they didn’t have the correct documents. So although there were a lot of people, many have to go back another day," she told Sunday Newsday.

Briceno-Brown explained that several people went online to fill out the forms but ended the process prematurely. "They didn’t get their code which they needed to put on the form. So they were turned back when they went to finish the registration."

Her group's pre-registration efforts include helping the immigrants to fill out the forms correctly, make sure they have their documents, including identification, and, if they necessary, a member will accompany an immigrant to a registration centre to make communicating easier. And even if they do not have documents, immigrants are encouraged to register.

However, some remained apprehensive because they had minor records, she said.

“Some Venezuelans who have minor recorded violations were fearful of being deported when they register in Trinidad. I try to encourage them to come forward, no matter your situation. But if you have a criminal record, make preparations to go back home (Venezuela)."

Another issue is the reluctance of immigrants to place their place of employment on the registration form.

"Business owners are telling them not to place where they work on the form. They (employers), think there would be a backlash and the Venezuelans are fearful of losing their work if they say where they work. We have to present them with truth. So there is fear on both sides. We as Venezuelans have to work together for the common good of everyone."

Issues of registration for illegal immigrants were also discussed, she said. "Some refugees who came through an illegal port of entry are also fearful of being deported, as their passports won't have a certified stamp of entry from the Customs and Excise Division at the airport. Then there are those who had their documents withheld for different reasons. Without their passport, identification card or driver's licence, they won’t be able register unless they remember the numbers for either one."

Briceno-Brown said Trinidadians shouldn’t be fearful of her countrymen as many of them are using the opportunity to start over their lives from scratch.