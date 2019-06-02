Venezuelans stand in the rain, waiting to register

HEAVY rains in San Fernando neither dampened the mood nor diminished the resolve of scores of Venezuelans as they waited in line to be processed yesterday at the Achievors Banquet Hall in Duncan Village, San Fernando.

Those lucky enough to have umbrellas, shared the shelter with mothers with babes, while others used garbage bags to try and keep dry as the rain poured down for hours. Many were seen standing in line, with nothing to shelter from the rain, determined not to lose their space.

Day three of the historic government-led amnesty drive for the migrants from the troubled South American nation saw hundereds outside the hall from as early as 6 am.

"If waiting in the rain and sun means an opportunity for me to live and work her legally, then I am ready," said a woman who did not give her name. She spoke to Newsday in Spanish.

Others spoke of waiting in line for days on end back home in Venezuela to get simple everyday things done such as getting money from the bank or food from stores. "We are accustomed to waiting in line for days, so this is nothing new for us. We risked alot to reach here, so what's a little rain," another migrant said.

Apart from a tent in front of the compound, there was no shelter. As was the case last Friday and Saturday, there was a heavy presence of police and soldiers at the hall. When the rains came, both police and soldiers got back into their vehicles or went into the hall to shelter, leaving the Venezuelans to themselves.

Because of the inclement weather, officials allowed people with children first preference to register. A family from the city of San Cristóbal, in the state of Táchira, spoke to Newsday as they eagerly waited for the rains to ease. "There is much more opportunity in TT, here is like Heaven compared to things back home." His wife and their daughter are also in TT hoping for betterment. They are staying at Bamboo Village in La Romaine.

Robert Ramos who lives in Anaco said he came to Trinidad with his family and jumped at the opportunity to be registered.

"Some of us have been here since 4 am. We have to take the rain because we want to work and stay here for the year. This rain is not a problem. In Venezuela, there are many problems. There is not even salt to eat," Ramos said. Apart from the rain, the process went smoothly, according to the Venezuelans.

The amnesty allows immigrants to work and live for a year. Registration began at three centres on Friday and ends on June 14.