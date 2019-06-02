UNC’s PRO knocks the amnesty drive for Venezuelans

Anita Haynes

THE Opposition UNC has knocked government's amnesty drive for Venezuelans saying the "disorganised" registration process which began last Friday, has raised more questions than answers.

In a media release on Saturday, UNC PRO Anita Haynes said the registration is not a policy and accused the Rowley-led administration of failing to take a proactive and sensible approach which would have allowed TT to be better equipped to deal with the influx of Venezuelans.

Haynes, an Opposition Senator, said: "The Government remains so short-sighted that they cannot understand that registration by itself cannot be a policy, any responsible administration will know that it must be just one limb of a much wider policy."

What happens to Venezuelans entering the country illegally post June 14, 2019? Or does the Government believe this two-week registration period cures that problem, she asked.

Haynes accused the administration of practising a policy of denial saying the Prime Minister and other Cabinet members are on the record denying that there is a crisis in Venezuela.

Registration is being done at three centres from 7 am to 5 pm and ends on June 14. Once documents are processed, the immigrants would be allowed to live and work in TT for a year. Haynes referred to this approach as the latest example of government’s "incompetence and inability to govern."

The world, Haynes said, is looking at how TT is dealing with the issue. She said international groups such as Amnesty International have questions relating to a large amount of application given the "limited" registration period. It also had questions, she said, relating to confidentiality of applicants’ information which may be given to Venezuelan authorities.

Haynes called on government to present a comprehensive policy that assists Venezuelans which at the same time protects the interests of citizens. She said that since 2016, the UNC has been demanding the government be proactive and create a comprehensive refugee policy.

"They've offered no coherent or even substantive plan, and certainly no long-term measures to address the migration of Venezuelans fleeing their country."

She criticised Colm Imbert for saying while Venezuelans would be allowed to work and have access to healthcare, they are not allowed housing or education.

"However, we must be logical, we know children are accompanying their parents to TT, is it that the Government expects that they will not go to school? What is the plan for Venezuelan children?"