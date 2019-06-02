UNC to hold internal polls

THE United National Congress (UNC) continues its preparation for upcoming local government and general elections. At a joint caucus of the UNC’s parliamentary arm and national executive last Friday, a decision was taken to hold constituency executive elections, as well as elections for the women’s and youth arms of the party.

With regard to the constituency executive elections, these will be held on Sunday June 23 and Sunday June 30. Elections for the women’s arm and youth arm takes place on Sunday July 7.

For the constituency executive elections nomination forms are available at the party's headquarters from tomorrow. Deadline for submission of nomination forms is Wednesday June 12. Election venue (s) will be advertised at least three days before election date.

On Sunday June 23, constituency executive elections will be held in the constituencies of Barataria/San Juan; Caroni Central; Caroni East; Chaguanas East; Chaguanas West; Couva North; Couva South; Cumuto/Manzanilla; D’Abadie/O’Meara; Fyzabad; La Horquetta/Talparo; Lopinot/Bon Air West; Mayaro; Moruga/Tableland; Naparima; Oropouche East; Oropouche West; Pointe-a-Pierre; Princes Town; Siparia; St Augustine; St Joseph; Tabaquite; Toco/Sangre Grande; Tunapuna; Tobago East and Tobago West.

On Sunday June 30, constituency executive elections will be held in Arima; Arouca/Maloney; Diego Martin Central; Diego Martin Northeast; Diego Martin West; La Brea; Laventille East/Morvant; Laventille West; Point Fortin; Port-of-Spain North/St Ann’s West; Port-of-Spain South; San Fernando East; San Fernando West and St Ann’s East.

For the youth arm and women’s arm elections, nomination forms are available at party headquarters from tomorrow. Deadline for submitting completed nomination forms is Wednesday June 26. Election venue(s) will be advertised at least three days before election day Sunday July 7.