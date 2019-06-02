Trishna, in Lakshmi’s light 12-year-old Debe Hindu student shines as an actress

Trishna Sookdeo and her brother Deviq in character as Mother Lakshmi and Ravana at Francis Sepaul Recreational Grounds, Debe last Thursday. They performed as the Hindu goddess and god during Indian Arrival Day celebrations at Parvati Girls’ Hindu College. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER

SHE may be only 12, but Trishna Sookdeo’s personality impressed her teachers so much that they chose her to portray Hindu goddess, Mother Lakshmi, impressed at Indian Arrival Day celebrations in Debe, last Thursday.

Sookdeo, a standard five student at Debe Hindu Primary School, was resplendent in a red and gold sari with a skirt base that made it appear as if she was stepping out of a lotus flower, just like Mother Lakshmi. She had the full attention of spectators at Parvati Girls’ Hindu College for the Maha Sabha’s observance.

In an interview at Francis Sepaul Recreational Grounds, opposite the college, Sookdeo of SS Erin Road, spoke of her faith, especially in the Hindu goddess.

“Firstly I pray every day and I offer prayers to Mother Lakshmi. She is the goddess of wealth, fortune and prosperity. I try to live my life by following her example.”

Charming and cordial, Sookdeo said her family are devout Hindus.

And at an early age, she was taught that prayers are very important and must always come first in everything you do.

“You cannot achieve anything without prayer. It is so important. This is how I live and will continue to live my life,” said the straight-A student. Her family also supports Indian culture and began nurturing her talents from age three. She began acting at that age, before learning classical Indian music at age four, and the harmonica by the time she was five. She has shown her versatility as an actress by portraying religious figures and folk characters during cultural events. Sookdeo’s nine-year-old brother Deviq, who played Ravana on Indian Arrival Day, has also started acting, following in her footsteps.

“I love how people are able to transform into other characters. I think it is amazing. So whenever I am given the opportunity to play a role, I would not only discuss it with my teachers but I would also go home and do my research by watching videos of other actresses.

“It is the only way to get good at something. And I always strive to do my best,” she said.

This year, was the first time she played Mother Lakshmi.

Her teacher Geeta Paran said Sookdeo was the most suitable for the role. “She is an exemplary student, well rounded and she embodies Mother Lakshmi,” said Paran.

Sookdeo wrote the Secondary Entrance Examination examination on April 4 and hopes to pass for Naparima Girls High School. Her dream is to continue acting, singing and playing the harmonica.