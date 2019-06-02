Princeton-bound scholar shows others how to apply

ON MY WAY: Jafar Howe is elated after a benefactor reached out to him with a promise to assist him financially. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

INTERESTED in pursuing a college or university degree abroad but don’t know the processes or what the endeavour entails? Princeton-bound Laventillian Jafar Howe will host an event later this month to enlighten youths on what is needed to start the process.

Howe told Newsday that after his success in being accepted into Princeton University in New Jersey he was approached by several people asking what the process was to apply to the university.

“So many people were coming up to me and asking how I did it, that me and some friends who have the same experience decided to hold a session to teach others how to do it,” Howe said.

Howe told Newsday that his "how to" session will be held on June 22 at St Mary’s College where he and other colleagues will explain the application process, what extra curricular activities could be done to improve your chances and what to prepare for when chasing the dream of an internationally accepted degree.

The young scholar is also making final preparations to embark on his own journey to Princeton. Howe said he is expected to leave for the university in August, but is making final preparations to obtain an academic visa, and gather money from pledges to begin payment for his engineering and public policy degrees.

Howe said as the time for him to depart to New Jersey comes closer he is experiencing a range of emotions, from nervousness to excitement.

“I don’t know how to describe the feeling,” Howe said. “It is a mix of nervousness and excitement and a lot of pressure. The entire country is backing me and I really don’t want to disappoint them.”

He added that he is also preparing to get

While Howe prepares for the journey, his relatives prepare for his absence while he pursues his degrees abroad.

“My family and I try to go on as many outings together as possible because time is limited. I think my parents and family are preparing themselves to not have me around so we are going to the movies, having dinner, going to the zoo, and things like that,” Howe said.

Relatives friends and people he has met since his story went viral have also been helping him prepare to deal with the finances of going to college. Howe said relatives have been helping him source second-hand books for his courses, and donors have also come forward with pledges for his books as well.

Howe said it is estimated that he would have to pay a minimum of US$5,000 a year for four years if he is to complete his degrees.

“The most helpful thing I have gotten was advice on how to deal with managing my cash when I go up to Princeston. I have to live on a budget and be prepared to pay additional funds,” Howe said.