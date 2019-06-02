Plan on Asha Mars-Lewis

Mars Wedding and Events targets couples who want a destination wedding in Tobago. Photo courtesy Asha Mars-Lewis

An invitation to a baby shower in Brooklyn, New York, almost two decades ago, has led to a fulfilling career for Asha Mars-Lewis.

She's one of Tobago's top wedding planners/event designers and after just ten years in business, is already a household name.

Speaking to WMN in between appointments, an upbeat Mars-Lewis recalled her experience at the baby shower stuck with her. "That was 17 years ago and it was the first time I had attended one. But the seed was planted there," she said of her business, Asha Mars Wedding and Events. "I kept thinking about the shower after leaving and felt like it's something I could do. So, I started planning baby and bridal showers for friends."

On her return to Tobago from the US, Mars-Lewis began working with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) but her interest in planning bridal showers and other events grew. "I felt unfulfilled and frustrated (in the job) and decided to turn my hobby into a career and it was at that point that I decided to focus on wedding planning," she said.

But delving into a field in which she had no experience was not an easy decision. It involved leaving a secure job to venture into something that was uncertain. Mars-Lewis decided to take a chance. She kept her job and applied for a grant from the Business Development Unit, which gave her the capital she needed to work at the business full-time.

She said: "I got (so) fired up working from my home office, which was outfitted with an executive desk and chair, laptop and printer that it became very difficult to attend work. But I also started arriving to work late, worked less hours, which eventually made me very conflicted knowing I was collecting a salary and was not at work for the hours... which I was paid for. This was the turning point for me to plan weddings full time."

Mars-Lewis said she never regretted taking the bold step to start her own business. If anything, it has reinforced her belief that people should follow their dreams. For her accomplishments, Mars-Lewis was selected as one of the Tobago-based influencers in the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs' 40 Under 40 youth mentorship initiative, which began last month. She was one of seven influencers who shared her journey with Form Four students of Scarborough Secondary School, three weeks ago, when the caravan rolled into Tobago. On her selection for the initiative, Mars-Lewis said, "I am humbled to be selected as one of the Ministry of Sports 40 under 40 influences for 2019. I am also very excited and looking forward to imparting knowledge and sharing my experiences with the youths."

Based in Whim Development, Mars Wedding and Events targets couples who want a destination wedding in Tobago. With the help of just five employees, Mars-Lewis said she has produced weddings at many of Tobago's popular and scenic venues, including Pigeon Point, Merci Buccoo, Magdalena Grand Resort and villas throughout the island. The mother of two said since opening her doors, her clients have mostly been TT nationals living in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. But she has also serviced clients currently living in TT. Mars-Lewis said the business is progressing steadily.

"We started off with zero events in the first year, two in the second, seven in the third, 14 in the fourth and we've stayed in the 40s from the fifth year to date. Our growth has been consistent." She said, though, her business is not limited only to planning and execution. "We provide a stress free and memorable wedding experience for couples desirous of hosting their wedding celebration in Tobago. This is done by planning and coordinating airport transfers, guest accommodation, pre and post wedding activities, booking of wedding venues, management of wedding vendors, wedding day coordination and design and décor, just to name a few."

The business, Mars-Lewis said, is marketed via its website and on social media. However, she stressed Mars Wedding and Event does not offer services outside of wedding planning, event design and décor. "In other words, we are not a 'jack of all trades.' This is what we do all day, every day, enabling us to hone our skills and become the best version of ourselves." Mars-Lewis said the fact that her business specialises in destination wedding planning services full-time sets it apart from other wedding planners on the island.

Mars-Lewis, who said she goes to extreme lengths to satisfy her clients, also underscored the importance of trustworthiness, knowledge, reliability and professionalism in developing one's reputation. "We constantly educate ourselves on the industry and are always enrolled in a wedding-related programme. But because client experience is our highest priority we go over and beyond to ensure we deliver a memorable wedding experience," she told WMN.

The wedding planner said she has been experiencing the rewards of her hard work. "Attention to detail, passionate, seamless execution, professional, calm, resourceful, patient and great attitude are a few adjectives used in couple's feed back." But like most first-time entrepreneurs, Mars-Lewis has experienced challenges. "I have had to wear many hats which I have overcome by hiring experts which freed up my time to focus on what I love doing." She said she also had to put in some long hours during the first few years of operation. "But I have set boundaries so I no longer work all day and night."

Asked what has been her most gratifying moment since establishing her own business, Mars-Lewis said, "I took a leap of faith that allowed me to meet some of the most amazing couples, employees and service professionals in the world." She also intends to play a role in moulding up-and-coming wedding planners.

"I will love to provide training and support to aspiring and existing wedding industry professionals. I've been told many times to mind my own business but my mantra is community over competition. I also believe that a candle cannot be extinguished by lighting another candle."