Misinformation everywhere

THE EDITOR: How are our heads not spinning? I literally cannot keep up with the Opposition Leader’s rhetoric or narratives. One day the Government is toothless, the next it is oppressive and unsympathetic. One day it is not doing enough or spending enough, the next it is spending too much. The Opposition’s mandate to critique Government performance aside, this tactic of exhausting an already weary public is deliberate. Who interrogates, or researches, or asks for more information when they’re tired? I certainly don’t.

Not only are we tired, but our memories are also woefully short. The Opposition seems to not only revel in this reality, but relies upon it in order to determine its messaging.

Upon entering office in 2010, the previous administration systematically dismantled our national security apparatus, most controversially by cancelling the orders for offshore patrol vessels (OPVs). Now that they are in opposition, they complain about the lack of control of our borders, especially those to the south. When the OPV issue is brought to light in any way, the refrain is all too often “that was then, what are you all doing now?” Classic misdirection.

Now the time has come to pay the piper for this irresponsible behaviour during their five years in office. With the good in life comes the bad, and naturally there have been unsavoury elements in the midst of those good, law-abiding Venezuelan citizens who are simply struggling to create a better life. Wouldn’t a stronger, more supported national security apparatus have been instrumental in dealing with the issue of people entering our waters illegally?

To add insult to injury: the irresponsibility of backing Juan Guaido when TT stuck to its clear position of non-intervention in the business of sovereign states should have been the first indication that the Opposition Leader perhaps misunderstands her remit.

I personally feel quite heartened by the Venezuelan registration policy put forth by the Ministry of National Security. Registration seems to be a way of honouring our commitment to a neighbour, maintaining our humanity, and keeping our obligations to the various international organisations (who consistently do good work in TT). I look forward to its implementation.

Migrant registration was always going to be a contentious issue in a country trying to right its own ship. However, the Prime Minister was quite clear that Trinbagonians come first, and I have yet to see any evidence to the contrary.

Misinformation is everywhere, and to some, chaos is not a pit but a ladder to ascend.

C Henry via e-mail