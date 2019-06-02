Julieta's hope V'zuelan couple wants daughter, 8, to go to school

Mi familia: Julieta Sandia, eight, with her parents Terelus Flores and Jose Alexander Sandia Suarez after they registered at Achievors Banquet Hall, Duncan Village, San Fernando yesterday. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

MOST of her countrymen are facing hunger and extreme hardship due to the worsening economic crisis in Venezuela but eight-year-old Julieta Sandia has big dreams — she wants to be a chef.

Her family is one of many Venezuelans who fled their homeland searching for a better life.

The shy girl spoke to Sunday Newsday outside Achievors Banquet Hall at Duncan Village, San Fernando, yesterday where her parents went to register in the amnesty drive for Venezuelan immigrants.

Hugging her father, Jose Alexander Sandia Suarez, 35, Julieta said: “I want to be a chef when I become an adult.”

She cannot speak English and gave no additional reason for her choice of profession. Her mother Terelus Flores, 34, prompted the girl to speak but Julieta only smiled.

Suarez speaking in Spanish said the family came to TT a few months ago seeking a life, especially for Julieta. The parents said they want their daughter to get a proper education.

“We want a better life for her. There is no food in Venezuela and the water is very hard to get. We cannot speak English, but we work hard. My daughter wants to be a chef. She is not attending school here and we want her to have a good education. He uncle loves to cook and maybe that is why she wants to become a chef.”

He said because of the language barrier, Julieta does not have many friends in TT. A Trinidadian man, who lives near them at Mc Bean in Couva, teaches her English.

Suarez said he previously worked as a bus driver, but three years ago due to the crisis, the company closed.

He was happy with the registration yesterday saying the process was smooth and fast. It was the second day of the two-week-long process at three centres – in San Fernando, Port of Spain and Scarborough, Tobago.

Unlike on Friday, when hundreds of people gathered outside the compound and lined up anticipating a tedious process, dozens assembled to register, and they trickled throughout the day.

There were minor hiccups with the registration and many of the immigrants said mix up over the forms being in English and other glitches – including an online link that went down – had been resolved. Only a handful of immigrants were told to return because they filled wrong documents or lacked documents.

Many police and soldiers were at the centre which remained incident-free. Head of the Southern Division, Snr Supt Zamsheed Mohammed, is supervising the exercise

Luis Alejandro Donner Baeza, 26, who lives in Tucupita said the process went well. “The system functioned perfectly. The link is working. Everything went smoothly. I came and got through with everything,” he said.

Like many of the Venezuelans now in TT, he cannot speak English but is happy to be able to live and work for a year.

Speaking in Spanish, Baeza told Sunday Newsday: “I have no family here, but my friend is a Trinidadian and his wife is a Venezuelan. She helped me to fill out the forms. They are nice people.”

Jose Enrique Belmonte Caldera, 19, said he was an engineering student at a university in Anaco and came illegally.

“I am happy to be here because I was processed, and I used my identification card. I do not have a passport and with problems to get one, I came here. I love TT,” Caldera said.

Officials are expected to contact those processed within 14 days to collect their identification cards.

The registration exercise continues today and ends on June 14 – except for June 5, the Eid holiday.