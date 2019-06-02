He preferred death Mother of man charged with escaping prison

Vilma Denbow, mother of recaptured prison escapee Olatunji Denbow, right, and Monica Horne, mother of Michael Findley at Newsday's Port of Spain office on Friday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

ONE of two men charged with escaping the lawful custody is not feeling lucky to be alive and wished he was killed rather than arrested given the condition he is now in at the Maximum Security Prison.

Vilma Denbow, the mother Olatungi Denbow visited Newsday’s office on Friday along with Monica Horne, the mother of Michael Findley, Denbow’s co-accused. The women are calling on Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson to do something about the conditions that the men are in. Denbow and Findley were captured last Saturday around 6 pm in a house at Ralph Narine Trace, South Oropouche by officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) and the Defence Force. The duo spent 11 days on the run before they were arrested.

Denbow’s mother said her son complained of being in a cell overrun with rats, cockroaches and bats. She said the conditions described by her son is “not even good for a dog.”

“I saw him today (Friday) and I feel like he going mad in there, he looked very frustrated like he was going off. He tell me he feel like it was better they did put a bullet in his head. He tell me better he did dead (sic) than come back in this mess,” Denbow said.

Horne said she visited her son at prison last Wednesday. She said her son usually kept his discomfort to himself to avoid her from “taking things on” and for him to come out and vent meant he was tired of what was happening.

“He tell me the place cold and he wanted to get socks. The toilet not working and he have to inhale his own faecal matter. My son din’t look good at all. Where he is now worse than before. He have to sleep on the floor and they recently gave him a piece of carpet to sleep on,” Horne said.

The women added that while some would argue that their sons ought not to complain given the allegations against them, they believed the prisons authorities were punishing their sons by allowing them to be in those conditions. They admitted that prison was not supposed "to be like a hotel” but it shouldn’t be rat-infested either. They took the time to address the public who would not be sympathetic towards their children saying that the conditions should, at least, be humane. The women said their sons were being kept in solitary with a prisons officers guarding them 24/7. They are also denied access to newspapers.

Denbow said, “Yes they ran away but it's not humane what kind of thing is that? I have dogs at home they are not treated like that. They are cold, rats and roaches in there. Tears came to my eyes when I saw him. Below his eyes black, he can't sleep.”

When contacted, Prisons Commissioner said his prisons were not rat-infested and questioned where the inmates could be. He asked if the men wanted sympathy to be placed in general population where they could possibly escape. Wilson said having newspapers was a privilege and not an entitlement.

“It is my responsibility to keep them safe. I don’t know about any bat- and rat- infested place that is part of the prisons as far as I am aware. As far as I know they are comfortable where they are and are more secured,” Wilson said, adding that the 24/7 security is “very good” and they were fortunate to get such treatment.

On May 15, eight prisoners took advantage of the poorly lit cells and perimeter to escape from the upper south wing of the Remand Yard prison facility at Golden Grove, Arouca. All eight are practising Muslims and during Ramadan, special provisions are made for Muslim inmates. One of the special arrangements is to group them together so when they are awakened around 5 am to prepare for prayers they would not disturb other inmates.

Five were recaptured the day they escaped while the sixth was held the following day. Those accused of escaping are: Stefon Austin of Erin; Joshua Janet of Brasso Seco, Paria; Mikhale Mohammed of Wallerfield, Arima; Brent Johnson of Five Rivers, Arouca; Atiba Sealy of Five Rivers, Arouca and Kerry Valentino of Quash Trace, Sangre Grande. All six appeared in court earlier this week and pleaded not guilty.