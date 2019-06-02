HDC fixed Greenvale in time for hurricane season

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley listens to Esther Freeman, a resident of Greenvale during a tour of the area on April 3. Also listening are HDC chairman Newman George, left, and managing director of HDC Brent Lyons. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

WITH the beginning of the rainy season, the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) said most of the work on the flood-hit development at Greenvale Park, La Horquetta, had been completed.

In a media release issued on Saturday, HDC’s Managing Director, Brent Lyons said: “We understand the unease that some residents may feel as we approach the rainy season.

"This is why we wanted to ensure that the majority of the works which we promised, were completed by June 1. We also ensured that our contractors were able to complete the major work on the affected homes, notwithstanding the challenges that were encountered along the way."

He said residents had said they were pleased with the work that had been done.

"We will continue to implement measures here at Greenvale Park and at Oropune Gardens in order to minimise as much as possible, the impact of flooding in our communities.”

Some of the work completed so far included raising of the containment berm to fully surround the community; the raising of the berm and culvert; the raising of roadways surrounding the community and the construction of a road to connect La Horquetta South and Greenvale Park, which will be used an alternative exit route for residents. The release added that an automated flood pumping station would be completed soon to ensure increased and more reliable pumping capacity at the detention ponds.

Following flooding last October, HDC hired several contractors to repair damaged HDC homes. The repairs were expected to be completed last Christmas, however, several contractors failed to meet that deadline. Of the 435 housing units damaged by the floods 375 homes have been repaired and handed over to residents with the remaining units requiring minor work, such as installation of cupboards HDC said in their release.

On Saturday morning a technical team from the HDC reviewed some of the completed work. Work is also expected to be completed at Oropune Gardens within three weeks after they were also affected by last year’s flooding. The Ministry of Works and Transport’s Drainage Division also conducted work on the Caroni River following the flooding.

The message from HDC came just as the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) released that from 3 am to 4 pm there is the likelihood that periods of showers and thunderstorms will affect various parts of TT.

ODPM in their media release advised that street/flash flooding or landslips are likely in areas prone and gusty winds may also occur at times. A yellow level warning was issued which means there is the potential for negative impacts, if conditions aren’t monitored or exposure levels not reduced by citizens.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season began on Saturday, ODPM warned and advised citizens to ready themselves for it. Citizens were advised to clear all drains around their homes; clean gutters, fill and pre-position sandbags and keep all important personal documents, valuables and vital medical supplies in a waterproof bag or container in an accessible location.