Cussing cop under probe

SENIOR police officers are now investigating one of their juniors who was recorded cursing and threatening a man during a routine stop.

The video which is just over seven minutes long depicts an officer, who identified himself as #17752 Lewis, cursing a man who is recording off his motorcycle helmet camera. The video begins with the officer seated in the front seat of a marked police jeep while his colleague stands outside looking on, both in full tactical police uniform.

The cameraman hums and claps as his driving documents are checked. He is heard speaking to himself saying he recognised the officer as being a security guard in Aranjuez. Sometime after the officer asks if the cameraman was the registered owner of the motorcycle to which the replied, yes, he was. During their exchange, every question asked by the officer was met with a seemingly calm answer.

Then the officer says, “Listen to f---g me I talking! Stay f---g quiet you understand what I telling you? I does trip off real f---g quick. I talking, listen!”

The cameraman replies, “Sure officer.”

The officer asked again if the cameraman heard what he said and the cameraman responds in the affirmative before the officer interjects: “You keep running your c--t whole night. So long I tell you come down here but you say you on the phone and you can’t come.”

During the verbal abuse, the other officer did not say a word to his colleague and stood there with his hands on his gun looking around.

The cameraman tells the officer he “knows his face from somewhere” to which the officer responded by asking if that was a threat. The officer then told the man he, too, knew the man’s face and, “Next time we meet up, I will show you where I know you from,” before leaving.

The man asks the officer his name which prompted the officer to give the name Lewis and the regimental number.

The incident happened at the corner of Charlotte and Queen Streets, Port of Spain.

Divisional head Snr Supt Floris Hodge-Griffith, in response to the video, said police had been trained to protect and serve with pride and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith would not condone such behaviour. She added that the matter would be investigated but the man who recorded it should make a report.

“We are not privy to what happened before this was recorded, however, we have internal agencies to deal with situations like these. There are avenues for the public who believe that they have not received the benefits of our training,” she said.

The use of obscene language is against the law under the Summary Offences Act. According to the act, any person who uses obscene language is liable to a fine of $200 or to imprisonment for 30 days.

In a WhatsApp response to Sunday Newsday, secretary of the Police Service Social and Welfare Association ASP Anand Ramesar said: “Notwithstanding the circumstances appear to be bonafide and well-intended, the behaviour exhibited is symptomatic of the fact that the discourse between the police and the public including the media has deteriorated to an embarrassingly low level.

"Whilst the officer may be a constable there are many examples at higher ranks where the utterances by the police have fallen below police standards.”

He added: “The regulations prohibit police officers from engaging in impolite behaviour to members of the public. The use of obscene language would most likely fall under the offence of discreditable conduct. Whilst the Police Service Act and regulation contemplate disciplinary action in these instances it falls short of providing for alternative efforts to remedy this conduct through the employee assistance programme and ongoing personal development training such as anger management.

"This is where the association would like to see the substantive response be committed so that the retraining would be applied to all ranks.”

This is the second recent incident in which police officers have used obscene language that had gotten into the public domain. In April, president of the association Michael Seales chastised the actions of Kevin “Neppy K” Neptune who, in defence of his song Bad Man Police, cursed a few critics on Facebook.

“Obscene language is a given, you can’t use obscene language.

"If someone reports that to the commissioner, then he in trouble. That is regarded as discreditable conduct, and he can lose his job for that. That is how serious it is,” Seales said regarding the screenshots of Neptune using obscene language.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith did not respond to Neptunes’s use of obscene language when asked for a comment but had previously told the media that Neptune’s song was not the best worded song. Griffith is currently out of the country. Seales admitted that while there is no social media policy in place for the police, officers should be cautious of their posts as anything that could bring the police into disrepute could land an officer in hot water.