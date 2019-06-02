Court welcomes 5 new members

NEW MEMBERS: Front row from left, Indra Rampersad-Suite, Industrial Court president Deborah Thomas-Felix and Wendy Ali. Back row, from left, Nizam Khan, Elizabeth Solomon, Angela Hamel-Smith and Vincent Cabrera. PHOTO COURTESY THE INDUSTRIAL COURT

THE Industrial Court recently welcomed five new appointees who received their instruments of appointment from president of the Court Deborah Thomas-Felix.

The six were also greeted by the Chairman of the Essential Services Division Lawrence Achong who was reappointed as Chairman and the Court’s executive.

The new members are Wendy Ali, Indra Rampersad-Suite, Angela Hamel-Smith, Elizabeth Solomon and Vincent Cabrera. Former magistrate Nizam Khan was reappointed to serve another term at the court. All five new appointees will serve in the court's essential service division.

Ali is an attorney with 25 years of corporate law and senior management experience. Prior to joining the court, she was the CEO at the North West Regional Health Authority. She has served on the executive of several state bodies including the National Insurance Property Development Company Limited (Nipdec) and the National Insurance Board (NIB).

Rampersad-Suite is an attorney and chartered accountant who served as State Counsel II in the Ministry of Finance, Inland Revenue Division since 2012. She held several leadership positions over her 24 year career at the ministry.

Hamel-Smith has over 35 experience in the field of human resources and industrial relations. She was group manager of human resource at Massy Limited for 20 years and was also a member of the industrial relations committee of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

She served on several boards including the T&TEC, the Statutory Service Commission and the Government Human Resources Services Company.

Solomon is a former journalist who is a certified mediator. Prior to joining the Industrial Court she served as the Executive Director at the Dispute Resolution Centre. She is a member of the Mediation Board, a TT representative for the Network of Women Mediators Across the Commonwealth and member of the Unyoke Foundation for South Africa Peace Mediators Network.

Cabrera has over 43 years experience in industrial relations and served as president of the Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union, a position he has held for 34 years. He is labour representative of the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC), labour representative of the Industrial Relations Advisory Committee and labour representative of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) 144 Tripartite Committee. He is an adjunct lecturer at the Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies.