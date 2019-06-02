Cop, soldier arrested for beating, chopping DJ

POLICE constable and a soldier have been arrested for beating and chopping a 37-year-old DJ on Saturday night outside a bar near the Ste Madeleine police station.

Up to yesterday, the 26-year-old policeman and 25-year-old soldier remained in police custody assisting investigators in the probe.

Police said Kevin Nedd who works at Train Stop Bar along the Naparima/Mayaro Road, was receiving medical care at the San Fernando General Hospital. He lives at Corinth Settlement in Ste Madeleine.

According to police, at about 9.15 pm, the three men were seen speaking at the entrance of the bar. In full view of patrons, the policeman is said to have thrown the liquid from a cup in Nedd’s face and cuffed him. Nedd tried to run but the policeman and soldier held on to him and beat, cuffed and chopped him.

A report said the policeman, who is on injury leave, was armed with a cutlass. He has about three years' service.

Drivers slowed down as the brawl ended up in the road before police arrived and arrested the two. The victim was taken to the hospital. Once charged, they will appear before a San Fernando magistrate. Sgt Prescott is leading investigations.