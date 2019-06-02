Chutney soca monarch part of Caribana fest

Southex Director George Singh.

AS IT gets ready to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) competition, Southex promotions, in collaboration with Toronto-based company, Caribbean Weekly, has announced plans to host the first CSM competition at the Toronto Caribana on August 4.

Caribana is a festival of Caribbean culture and traditions held each summer in Toronto, Canada. This year the festival is from Thursday August 1 to Sunday August 4.

At a media conference recently, Southex boss George Singh said Toronto Caribana attracts one of the largest crowds of all international carnivals.

“As we get ready to celebrate the 25th anniversary of CSM in 2020, we are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with one of Toronto’s top producers and in 2019, on Caribana Sunday the CSM will be hosted at one of the biggest international Carnivals in the world.”

Singh said the competition will use the same format as the one used in TT and the winner will earn an automatic place in the CSM 2020 edition in TT.He said the show will be open to all North American artistes and also feature several top local artistes.

Singh said he is optimistic that the event will become an annual one on the Caribana calendar. He said the artistes will undergo a screening process before moving onto the competition.