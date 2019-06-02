Carmelites’ $2m in the red Catholic order appeals for help

Prioress General Sr Petronella Joseph of the Corpus Christi Carmelites at Mt St Benedict. Joseph says the order needs help to offset a $2 million shortfall in funding for their schools and ministries. PHOTOS BY ANGELO MARCELLE

IN six months the Corpus Christi Carmelite Sisters of the Eucharistic and Theresian Spirituality, a community of Catholic women with a passionate commitment for service, will be celebrating 100 years of serving in TT and helping the underprivileged “from the cradle to the grave.”

But the approaching celebration comes at a time when a financial shortfall of almost $2 million has made it difficult to continue operating its 12 children’s homes and nurseries, including both branches of the Lady Hochoy Homes which assists children with intellectual impairment.

Sunday Newsday spoke with Prioress General of the Corpus Christi Carmelites, Sr Petronella Joseph and Assistant Prioress General Sr Antoinette Fahey at the residence of the Prioress General at Mt St Benedict, St Augustine.

Joseph said they run so many ministries and the downturn in the economy and the Government reducing subventions has made it difficult for the sisters at the institutions, including Christ Child Convalescent Home and Lady Hochoy Home North and South. Fahey explained before they would receive funding from government for building and vehicle maintenance and for food but since last March they have only received salary-related finances. She said “John Public” has been generous but it is a fight every month.

“We are left with a big question mark wondering, what’s next?”

Joseph said in their ministries they are unable to pay government-level salaries and so they experience high worker turnover.

The sisters have also had difficulties with their schools – Corpus Christi College, Diego Martin and St Charles Academy, Tunapuna. The schools are private schools and the Education Ministry assigns students to them. Joseph explained since 2000 government has given them $1,200 per student per term. She said after a lot of “unpleasant conversations” with the Education Minister and the ministry, during a meeting of private school representatives earlier this year, they recently got an increase to $4,000 (they had asked for $6,000) though they have a shortfall from all the years of receiving $1,200.

Fahey said at both schools, the Lady Hochoy homes and the Convalescent Home people are probably fed up of them always begging and having fundraisers.

“And every child in the nation is a child of the nation. So why should some schools be getting full coverage and why should other schools and institutions be cap in hand?” She said the sisters mainly do not receive a salary but share in whatever is provided for the children.

“We have a number of ministries which we serve especially the poor and the underprivileged. So the people we serve really are not the people who really give. Hence the reason we have to beg and do our own fundraising.”

She noted many of the sisters are elderly are they hoping to eventually establish a senior citizens’ home for them in Diego Martin once the finances can be accessed.

“We really appealing for help for the elderly sisters. They have served well.”

Fahey said there are not many young women who are joining the Carmelites and expressed hope people would be willing to volunteer or join.

Joseph said she believes God is calling people but they are timid and shy to respond and expressed hope the celebration would encourage people to join the vocation. Fahey said some people feel being a Carmelite is a sad life but they serve the Lord with zeal and gladness.

“We help children, the elderly. We do all of that with joy.”

Joseph said they hope to receive continual funding through means such as deeds of covenant and also hope to receive citizen and corporate assistance. She said they have spoken to Archbishop Jason Gordon about their financial issues and he was seeking to assist.

“We are hoping with the celebration a lot of good things will happen.”

She said she is praying that as the 100th anniversary is celebrated they will be supported by the people who hear about their issues and be willing to support in every way possible. Joseph said it is very encouraging for them to help the very poor and underprivileged.

“Through the help of others we have been able to touch lives we did not believe we would have been able to touch.”

One of the first events as part of the celebration is Pound Day which started when three sisters arrived in Trinidad from England in 1919. Sr Josephine, the superior at the time, said the food that was being served to the elderly at L’Hospice on Observatory Street, Port of Spain was good but “unimaginative.”

With Pound Day people are encouraged to donate a pound of non-perishable item and also donations of cash. Fahey said they have to upkeep their buildings, buy paint, pay workers and so on. The catchment areas for Pound Day, for which collection has already begun and ends on June 13 – which is also the Feast of St Anthony – are L’Hospice, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain, St Charles Borromeo Church, Tunapuna, Lady Hochoy Home North and South, and Christ Child Convalescent Home.

Also part of the anniversary observance is Corpus Christi mass and procession at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, on June 20, at a Carmelites special mass on June 22 at 30 Belmont Circular Road.

For the date of the 100th anniversary, November 14, there will be a novena for nine days before a mass of L’Hospice on the day itself and then a mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with the Archbishop on November 16.

Joseph said she believes with the 100th anniversary they will touch hearts and raise awareness.

“We are hoping that this attempt to make ourselves better known will really enable people to give as we give in our service we hope and we trust that people would in turn give generously to our various ministries.”

Homes and nurseries run by the Carmelite Sisters

Lady Hochoy School, Penal (70 students)

Lady Hochoy School, Gasparillo (128 students)

St Charles Academy (240 students), L’Hospice Home for Elderly (50 residents)

Belmont Day Nursery and Kindergarten (150 children)

Lady Hochoy Home North (75 residents)

Lady Hochoy School North (75 students)

Vocational School North (80 students)

Christ Child Convalescent Home (20 residents)

Corpus Christi College (302 students)

Mt Carmel Day Nursery (15 children)

Mt Carmel Learning and Montessori School (32 children)