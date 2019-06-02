Caracas teacher wants work other than bars

A Venezuelan woman makes sure her forms are in order as she waits to register at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain yesterday. PHOTOS BY VIDYA THURAB

More than 400 Venezuelans waited in line patiently at the Queen’s Park Oval before the Port of Spain Venezuelan Migrant Registration Centre opened at 7.15 am.

An official told Sunday Newsday that on Friday, the first day of Government’s two week amnesty, more than 400 people were registered. However, he expected the process to be more efficient on day two as staff were now more familiar with the process.

Venezuelans and some of their Trinidadian friends started lining up from 4 am yesterday to secure an early place in line. Men, women and children stood in line or sat on the sidewalk along Havelock Street, some with coolers of drinks and snacks as well as garbage bags for their rubbish, in preparation for a long wait.

People with children were allowed to enter first and within half an hour more than half were inside the centre after undergoing security checks. It took about an hour for the line to disappear completely into the centre even though a few other people appeared on occasion.

Danielis Fagundez, a teacher from Caracas, said she was in the country for the past eight months. She said she “felt good” about the registration because it gave Venezuelans the opportunity for better employment. “Hopefully now we can work in our professions instead of just working in a bar. It’s also good for the children and now we can get medical assistance.”

She said it gave her and other Venezuelans a sense of security as they would not have to “watch their backs” when police passed them on the streets. It also made them feel safer to report crimes against them to the police without being deported or otherwise.

A 23-year-old man from Margarita said he was happy about being able to receive a work permit but hoped Government would extend the time period to a year or more rather than it being valid for only six months.

He added that he also appreciated the registration because the asylum process took too long. He said he applied 13 months ago, one month after he arrived in TT, and he was still waiting to hear back on his status.

Also outside the Oval was one enterprising Trinidadian who set up set up WiFi, a computer, printer, photocopier, and scanning station at the back of his vehicle. At a cost, Venezuelans could full out the registration form online and print all their documents.

An official noted that a desk was available for applicants without printouts of their documents. He stressed that they could not accommodate everyone and asked that people ensure they have all their documents before going to register. The official figure who how many registered over the first two days were unavailable. The exercise continues today.