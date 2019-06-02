Bethel, Speyside top Tobago MILO Cup trials

Bethel Football Academy pose with Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe, right, Sean Wallace of Nestle, left, and their coach.

THE sun came out in all its glory, and so did 22 teams from 14 Tobago Football Clubs at the Canaan/Bon Accord Multi-purpose Facility in Tobago, when the local trials continued in the MILO Champions Cup, on May 19.

The clubs, namely Balko’s Football Academy, Ball Blasters Football Academy, Bethel Football Academy (two teams), Bon Accord Football Academy (two teams), Brother Rye Coaching Academy (two teams), Carnbee Coaching School and Carnbee Mount Pleasant Football Academy, Jaric Titans Football Academy, Mason Hall Football Academy (Three Teams), Speyside Football Academy (two teams), St Clair Coaching School (three teams), Table Piece United Football Academy, Team Caution and TJ’s, faced off from 10 am in a five-a-side round robin match format.

As part of the MILO Champions Cup rules, at all times, at least one outfield player and at least one substitute must be a girl.

After 20-minute matches, Carnbee Coaching won Group A with nine points, Bethel (Team A) copped Group B with eight points, Speyside were the Group C winners with 13 points and Jaric Titans won Group D also with 13 points.

To determine the overall winners, the Group A champions faced the Group C winners, while winners of Group B played against the Group D winners. Bethel and Speyside emerged victorious and will compete in the final local trial on June 9.

According to a press release, today, at the UWI Spec Grounds in St Augustine, teams from Trinidad will have a chance to vie for their spot at the final trials.

The final trial on June 9 will determine which team will earn the opportunity to represent TT and compete in the first-ever MILO Cup, a collaboration with FC Barcelona.

In July, an under-12 football team of eight will travel to Barcelona, Spain in July, all-expenses paid, to participate in a training session with the Barcelona Academy and an FC Barcelona legend and to experience an FC Barcelona Museum Tour.

The TT team will be up against the best Under-12 footballers from Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Vietnam, Indonesia, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Panama and Jamaica among others.