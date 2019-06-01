Woman needs help to find autistic son, 27

Nicholas Williams, who is autistic, has been missing since Thursday.

THE worried mother of a 27-year-old autistic man, who lives at Monkey Town in Barrackpore, is calling on the public to help the family find him.

Helen Gooptar said her son Nicholas Williams, an outpatient of the Psychiatric Ward of the San Fernando General Hospital, has been missing since Thursday and no one knows his whereabouts. He does not have a phone.

He sleeps in a shack next to her home, but she takes care of him.

The mother of six said at about 8.30 am, she saw him walking behind his home, as he usually does, and paid no mind. He was wearing a pair of black boxer shorts and a pair of black slippers. Gooptar said after doing chores, she went to sleep. At about 3 pm she awoke, and she discovered him missing.

"When I recognised he did not come for food or something to drink, I knew one time he was missing. He hardly speaks to anyone. He communicates with me for the basics, like to ask for food. Sometimes he talks and laughs with himself. Right now, he is not on medication," Gooptar said.

Williams has gone missing twice before, she said. Last December, he was gone for four days. Gooptar said: "People saw him at GP Road, and I hired a car and went searching but he was nowhere to be found. When I reached back home, he was inside. Up to now, the family does not know where he was or if he had food during that time. He just blanks off when I ask him about it."

Williams also went missing about four years ago, on a Carnival Friday, when the family previously lived at La Romaine. He returned home after three days and told his family then that he got lost in the mangroves.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the nearest police station or the Barrackpore police 654-0609.