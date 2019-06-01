V’zuelans seek better life in steady flow to register

Venezuelans sit on the side of the road at Duncan Village, San Fernando after registering at Achievors Banquet Hall. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

COREY CONNELLY, JANELLE DESOUZA AND LAUREL V WILLIAMS

A steady stream of Venezuelans, although fewer than Friday, made their way to centres in Trinidad and Tobago early this morning on day two of Government's two-week amnesty registration drive.

Few trickled into the Caroline Building, Scarborough, Tobago, where the process was described as slow.

As of 10.45 am, about ten Venezuelans were registered. They appeared to be Venezuelans living in Tobago for some time because they spoke some words in English.

The registration exercise took place under the watchful eyes of head of the Tobago Division, ACP Ansley Garrick, other police officers and soldiers.

The story in Trinidad was different as over 400 Venezuelans waited patiently in line at the Queen’s Park Oval before the Port of Spain registration centre opened at 7am. It took about an hour for the line to disappear completely into the centre even though a few others appeared on occasion.

Men, women and children lined up or sat on the sidewalk along Havelock Street, some with coolers of drinks and snacks in preparation for a long wait as some were at the location from 4 am.

The registration exercise in San Fernando saw fewer Venezuelans at Achievors Banquet Hall at Duncan Village. Unlike Friday when hundreds gathered outside the compound and lined up anticipating a tedious process, dozens assembled to register this morning.

There were minor hiccups as the immigrants said the mix up with registration forms printed in English, and not Spanish, which occurred on Friday, had been resolved. Only a handful had were told to return because they filled wrong documents or lacked documents.

Many police and soldiers were at the centre which remained incident-free up to midday.

Luis Alejandro Donner Baeza, 26, who lives in Tucupita said: “The system functioned perfectly. The link is working. Everything went smoothly. I came and got through with everything.”

Like many of the Venezuelans fleeing to TT, he cannot speak English but is happy to be able to live and work for a year.

Speaking in Spanish, Baeza told Newsday: “I have no family here, but my friend is a Trinidadian and his wife is a Venezuelan. She helped me filled out the forms. They are nice people.”

Terelus Flores, 34, her common-law husband, Jose Alexander Sandia Suarez, 35 and their eight-year-old daughter Julieta Sandia walked out of the centre smiling. The parents said they wanted to ensure their daughter gets a proper education.

Suarez said he previously worked as a bus driver but about three years ago due to the economic and social crisis, the company closed.

Suarez said: “We want a better life for her. There is no food in Venezuela and the water is very hard to get. We cannot speak English, but we work hard. My daughter wants to be a chef. She is not attending school and we want her to have a good education.”