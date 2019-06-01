Rowley mourns late PNM MP

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at an official event in May. Last Friday, the PM mourned the passing of former PNM Caroni West MP Manichan Ramsaram. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

Former Caroni West PNM MP Manichan Ramsaran has died. He won the seat at the 1981 general elections and served in the Second Republican Parliament from November 27, 1981 to November 27, 1986.

In a statement on Friday, the Prime Minister said his was a "particularly momentous victory for the PNM", as the only other occasion the PNM was able to wrest the Caroni seat was in the infamous opposition no-vote campaign in 1971.

"I had the distinct privilege of contesting that election alongside him, as my first foray into electoral politics, and was always enamoured by his zeal for the PNM, his selflessness, and his genuine desire to enhance the quality of life for his constituents."

Dr Keith Rowley described Ramsaran as an astute businessman who never lost touch with those who had won him his wealth Rowley said he was generous, often donating funds to community groups, sporting events and individuals out of his parliamentary salary. He said the fact that Ramsaran came from a family well known for its business acumen, it never stopped him from interfacing with ordinary people.

He said as an MP without a portfolio, Ramsaran was free to engage in an endless stream of community outreaches, and understood the need to organise citizens at the grassroots level.

Rowley said the death of any parliamentarian, whether serving currently or having already served, left a void in politics.

"Their contribution, in whatever way it may be perceived, always increases in significance against the background of all that was sacrificed as they served their country. 'Manic' Ramsaran proved that one could be a good politician and still remain a good citizen."